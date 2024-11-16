Edmonton charities call on Albertans for help amid Canada Post strike

Send this page to someone via email

As many Albertans find alternative solutions to get their holiday mail shipped due to the Canada Post strike, some Edmonton charities hope people don’t forget about them as they believe this job action could impact many people in need.

Earlier this week, the Hope Mission sent a notice urging Albertans to donate online or by phone to ensure their contributions reach those in need during the labour disruptions.

“It could delay those donations at a time of year when people are looking for hope the most. It is a very lonely time for a lot of our vulnerable neighbours,” Hope Mission donor relations manager Kevin Wiebe said.

“Many of them don’t have family. So, at a time when many of us are gathering with our families and the Christmas season, then our vulnerable neighbours are in need of that kind of hope.”

The organization says its services are at an all-time high. The last two months of the year are critical for funding holiday meals, winter shelters and other programs.

Last year, the charity was serving roughly 1,800 meals per day. As of this past Wednesday, Wiebe says it is preparing more than 2,500 hot meals.

Meanwhile, 880 CHED Santas Anonymous delivers donated toys to more than 20,000 children per year.

Executive director Angel Benedict says about 30 per cent of its million-dollar fundraising goal was raised by cheques received by mail.

“This is an important time where we normally would be sending out a beautiful letter out to families, talking about what’s coming up this year and why donations are so important,” Benedict said.

“We’re really questioning whether that’s going to be a strategy that we can proceed with this year.”

Benedict says this will also impact tax season, as many mail-in donors may not be able to get their 2024 tax receipts for donations back in time.

“As we move further into December, that will become an increasing concern because that impacts their taxes so it does drive a lot of giving decisions,” she said.

While Benedict says she likes to give people multiple avenues to donate, she’s encouraging people to donate online.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton says about 79 per cent of its donors give cheques and mail donations that run through Canada Post services.

Executive director Adam Zawadiuk says his donors feel more comfortable mailing in their contributions.

“Our hope is this is not a prolonged strike and people will still have that opportunity to get those donations in before Christmas,” Zawadiuk said.

The organization serves roughly 55,000 people with either a warm holiday meal or a gift card through its Holiday Food Hampers and Adopt-A-Teen programs.

“There’s a lot of organizations that are facing the same challenges as us. Even those organizations that aren’t seasonal, we know that at the end of the year, there is a huge fundraising campaign for everyone,” Zawadiuk said.

The Edmonton Food Bank says it recognizes an individual’s right to strike and supports postal workers. But the strike impacts them too.

Manager of strategic relations and partnerships Tamisan Bencz-Knight says the organization sends newsletters and 20,000 festive brown bags around this time of year to boost donation efforts.

“It allows us to get those bags into people’s hands. Because it’s a tangible thing that has a list of our most needed items. It has other ways to give,” Bencz-Knight said.

However, Bencz-Knight says the impact wouldn’t be as harsh since there are several other ways to contribute. She remains hopeful that Edmontonians will rally together.

Bencz-Knight encourages residents to donate non-perishable food items at grocery stores, fire halls or the Edmonton Food Bank warehouse, or make monetary donations.

“It might throw a wrench to all of our shopping plans and all of our solicitations. We’re just going to be a bit more creative at it,” she said.

“Edmontonians are great. Bar none, this is a hiccup. We will survive this because Edmontonians will help us through this.”