Victim found with gunshot wound after vehicle flees Toronto police, crashes

Toronto police say a victim was found with a gunshot wound after a vehicle fled officers and then subsequently crashed.

Police said the incident happened Friday morning. Officers were called to Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue, where they attempted to stop a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle then fled officers and was involved in a collision just north of the area of McNicoll and Midland avenues, investigators said.

A victim was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Three suspects were taken into custody. The person with the gunshot would was not a suspect, police added.

Paramedics told Global News they took three people to a local hospital and one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said they could not confirm why the initial stop occurred.