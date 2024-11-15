Menu

Crime

Victim found with gunshot wound after vehicle flees Toronto police, crashes

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
Police at the scene. View image in full screen
Police at the scene. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Toronto police say a victim was found with a gunshot wound after a vehicle fled officers and then subsequently crashed.

Police said the incident happened Friday morning. Officers were called to Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue, where they attempted to stop a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle then fled officers and was involved in a collision just north of the area of McNicoll and Midland avenues, investigators said.

A victim was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Three suspects were taken into custody. The person with the gunshot would was not a suspect, police added.

Paramedics told Global News they took three people to a local hospital and one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said they could not confirm why the initial stop occurred.

