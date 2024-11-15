Holiday season getting underway in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two major holiday events are back in Edmonton this weekend.

On Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., Kingsway will come alive with the fifth annual Kingsway Holiday Parade.

“(It’s) just a really fun event to kick off the holiday season,” said Ellie Sasseville, the executive director of the Kingsway Business Improvement Area.

“This is just one way that we get to bring that to our area of the city, to support the businesses around us, to spread holiday cheer and help Santa get make his way down to the Kingsway Mall.”

Thirty floats are taking part this year and upwards of 5,000 people are expected to line the streets.

“You’ll see everything from festive, decorated floats to EPS and even the RCMP, as well as officials from the city participating in the holiday parade,” Sasseville said.

“Anywhere along Kingsway is optimal viewing — anywhere from the Superstore all the way down to the Kingsway Mall.”

People are advised to get there early as road closures in the area will start around 4 p.m.

A few minutes away, 124th Street is ready to host a big holiday bash.

All is Bright is back for its 12th year on Saturday.

“The streets are decorated, the lights change for the holidays,” said Luwam Kiflemariam, the executive director of the 124 Street Business Association.

“This year, you’ll notice that we have our red ribbons all across 124th Street BIA areas.”

From 107th Avenue to 109th Avenue, 124th Street will be closed.

More than 30,000 people are expected to make their way there.

“It’s got that cute, Hallmark vibe to it where you can walk around, dream, go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere,” Kiflemariam said.