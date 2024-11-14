Saint John unhoused population prepares for cold weather ahead

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The unhoused population in Saint John has topped 300 this year, and the community is bracing for the cold weather ahead.

As local shelters face limited resources, a men’s shelter is looking to expand its day facility into a seasonal out-of-the-cold shelter next month.

“We’re basically at capacity year round,” explained Ben Appleby with Outflow Ministry.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There are times we’ll have two or three beds empty, but very rarely. It’s usually a wait list.”

Mayor Donna Reardon says she anticipates a provincial announcement this month for funding for such a project.

“We’re not resourced for that, never anticipated we would be doing this or looking after homelessness because it has never been an issue that’s on the municipality’s plate,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But it is now because we’re in the trenches with it and we need to do something.”

For more on the story, watch the story above.