Canada

Saint John unhoused population prepares for cold weather ahead

By Reeti Rohilla Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 5:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saint John prepares to help unhoused community as winter approaches'
Saint John prepares to help unhoused community as winter approaches
With temperatures dropping and hundreds still unhoused, the homeless community in Saint John is gearing up for another tough winter. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla has more.
The unhoused population in Saint John has topped 300 this year, and the community is bracing for the cold weather ahead.

As local shelters face limited resources, a men’s shelter is looking to expand its day facility into a seasonal out-of-the-cold shelter next month.

“We’re basically at capacity year round,” explained Ben Appleby with Outflow Ministry.

“There are times we’ll have two or three beds empty, but very rarely. It’s usually a wait list.”

Mayor Donna Reardon says she anticipates a provincial announcement this month for funding for such a project.

“We’re not resourced for that, never anticipated we would be doing this or looking after homelessness because it has never been an issue that’s on the municipality’s  plate,” she said.

“But it is now because we’re in the trenches with it and we need to do something.”

For more on the story, watch the story above. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

