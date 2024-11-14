Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Halifax Water asks some customers to conserve due to low levels in Lake Major

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses served by the Lake Major water supply plant to conserve water for now. View image in full screen
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses served by the Lake Major water supply plant to conserve water for now. JOH/JJF
Halifax Water is asking customers served by the Lake Major plant to voluntarily conserve water “until further notice” because of lower-than-normal levels.

The utility says a prolonged period of low precipitation has caused the dip in water levels.

Lake Major serves the communities of Dartmouth, Burnside, Cole Harbour, Westphal, North Preston and Eastern Passage.

Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses to consider flushing the toilet less often, shortening showers, turning off taps while brushing teeth and waiting until the dishwasher and washing machine is full before turning it on.

“These voluntary water conservation measures are being implemented to maintain essential water service for all customers in the Lake Major service area,” Halifax Water said in a Thursday release.

“These voluntary actions will help reduce demand until the rainfall can replenish the lake and remove the need for an engineered solution.”

According to Environment Canada, periods of rain are in the forecast for Friday in the Halifax area.

