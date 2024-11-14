Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police lay more than 140 charges in major organized crime probe

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa renews crackdown on gun, gang violence with $390M in funding'
Ottawa renews crackdown on gun, gang violence with $390M in funding
WATCH: Ottawa renews crackdown on gun, gang violence with $390M in funding – May 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After an extensive 18-month investigation, Ottawa police says it has wrapped up an operation targeting a criminal network that was distributing narcotics in the city.

Project Champion resulted in 17 people facing 149 charges, and 14 arrests. Three more individuals are still outstanding and wanted by authorities.

Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs emphasized the importance of Project Champion in tackling Ottawa crime, as their efforts aimed to disrupt drug trafficking and curb related gun violence.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Project Champion was designed to arrest members involved in violent criminal networks and disrupt their Ottawa-based illegal narcotics distribution,” Stubbs said. “Many of these individuals came to the attention of police during other criminal investigations focused on violent crimes, including homicides and shootings.”

Investigators from OPS units specializing in homicide, gangs, street crime and intelligence worked on Project Champion to dismantle a network responsible for distributing cocaine and contributing to street-level gun violence.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities conducted a series of warrant executions on Nov. 7 and 12, resulting in multiple arrests and seizures. Some of the possessions found include 6.5 kilograms of cocaine, a small amount of crack cocaine and five firearms.

Trending Now

The investigation also led to numerous criminal charges, including attempted murder, drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization. Of the 17 individuals charged, 13 face allegations related to involvement in organized crime, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to review and inspect evidence, including several vehicles seized during the operation.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking is asked to contact Ottawa police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices