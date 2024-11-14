Ottawa police lay more than 140 charges in major organized crime probe

Send this page to someone via email

After an extensive 18-month investigation, Ottawa police says it has wrapped up an operation targeting a criminal network that was distributing narcotics in the city.

Project Champion resulted in 17 people facing 149 charges, and 14 arrests. Three more individuals are still outstanding and wanted by authorities.

Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs emphasized the importance of Project Champion in tackling Ottawa crime, as their efforts aimed to disrupt drug trafficking and curb related gun violence.

“Project Champion was designed to arrest members involved in violent criminal networks and disrupt their Ottawa-based illegal narcotics distribution,” Stubbs said. “Many of these individuals came to the attention of police during other criminal investigations focused on violent crimes, including homicides and shootings.”

Investigators from OPS units specializing in homicide, gangs, street crime and intelligence worked on Project Champion to dismantle a network responsible for distributing cocaine and contributing to street-level gun violence.

Authorities conducted a series of warrant executions on Nov. 7 and 12, resulting in multiple arrests and seizures. Some of the possessions found include 6.5 kilograms of cocaine, a small amount of crack cocaine and five firearms.

The investigation also led to numerous criminal charges, including attempted murder, drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization. Of the 17 individuals charged, 13 face allegations related to involvement in organized crime, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to review and inspect evidence, including several vehicles seized during the operation.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking is asked to contact Ottawa police.