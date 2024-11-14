Looking to escape politics for the next 4 years? This cruise has you covered

Send this page to someone via email

Are you an unhappy voter looking to escape the fallout of an election, whether it’s a certain election that just happened south of the border, a local mayoral election or even your condo board? Well, one cruise company wants to help you get away for the next four years.

Villa Vie Residences announced this month it’s starting to offer around-the-world sailing adventures aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship that can last as long as four years and allow guests to avoid whatever is happening on home soil, at least temporarily.

And while the company did not directly mention the U.S. presidential election in its press release announcing the “Tour La Vie” package, it’s clear from the cheeky marketing materials that they’re targeting U.S. residents eager to escape the country’s electoral realities.

Those interested can join a four-year “Skip Forward” package, a three-year “Everywhere but Home” package, a two-year “Mid-Term Selection” package and a one-year “Escape from Reality” package.

View image in full screen A view of the Villa Vie Odyssey pool deck. Courtesy / Villa Vie Residences

A company spokesperson, speaking to Quartz, said the offering isn’t “meant to stir political uproar but to offer a real way for people who are disappointed with the election results to get away from reality.”

The ship aims to circumnavigate the globe every three-and-a-half years, making stops in more than 400 destinations. The boat can hold up to 600 travellers and just entered its second month of a 15-year around-the-world tour, which will take it to all seven continents, 13 “Wonders of the World” and more than 100 tropical islands.

The ship will spend early 2025 circling the South American continent from the Pacific to the Atlantic, returning to the Caribbean, transiting the Panama Canal, through Central America to California, Hawaii and Alaska by summer. The ship will continue to Asia in the fall and reach Australia by early November, spending much of next winter in French Polynesia, the Cook Islands and Fiji.

The price for this level of peace means coughing up some major moolah: Packages range from US$40,000, but it costs US$255,999 for one person to have their own room for four years and US$159,999 per person for a double occupancy room for four years.

View image in full screen A view of a Deluxe Balcony room on the Villa Vie Odyssey. Courtesy / Villa Vie Residences

The company also offers full or fractional ownership options, unlimited access options, or a “pay as you go” option that allows for shorter stays. Friends and family can also join as long-term stay guests for a per-night rate that’s based on the ownership or cruise length package.

Anne Alms, Villa Vie’s head of sales, said in a press release that the company’s cruise “offers a unique, one-of-a-kind way see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port.”