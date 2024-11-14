Menu

Canada

Community, family set to hold vigil for man fatally shot by Hamilton police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Brother of Hamilton man fatally shot by police speaks out
Hamilton’s Rwandan-Canadian community and family members of a man who was fatally shot by police over the weekend are planning a vigil this evening to call for answers from authorities about his death.

A close friend of Erixon Kabera, who died on Sunday, says he saw the 43-year-old during his last moments at Hamilton General Hospital, before hospital staff said he would not survive.

Andy Ganza says his friend’s death has been extremely difficult for his community and family, especially Kabera’s three children.

He says a march and vigil at Hamilton City Hall will demand answers about the police shooting.

The province’s police watchdog has said that Hamilton police officers went to an apartment building on Saturday after reports of a man “acting in a threatening manner.”

The Special Investigations Unit’s initial statement said there was an “exchange of gunfire” with police, but later issued an update that said it does not appear the man had discharged a firearm before he was shot.

Kabera’s family said it was disturbed by what it calls “a reversal of crucial facts,” but the SIU said the initial news release was based on information available at the time.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

