3 pedestrians injured in separate Winnipeg crashes, police say

Three people are recovering after two separate crashes involving pedestrians, Winnipeg police say.

The first incident took place just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman stepped off the curb on Portage Avenue in front of Polo Park mall and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police said she was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable. The driver stayed at the scene and co-operated with police.

A second crash took place around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Chief Peguis Trail between Main Street and Henderson Highway, when both a man and woman were hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police said both crashes remain under investigation and no charges have been laid.