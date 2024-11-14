Menu

Traffic

3 pedestrians injured in separate Winnipeg crashes, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise
RELATED: Pedestrian fatalities are up in Winnipeg this year, and it's been rattling for advocates and victims' families, who call on drivers and pedestrians to keep safety top of mind. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 25, 2024
Three people are recovering after two separate crashes involving pedestrians, Winnipeg police say.

The first incident took place just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman stepped off the curb on Portage Avenue in front of Polo Park mall and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police said she was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable. The driver stayed at the scene and co-operated with police.

A second crash took place around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Chief Peguis Trail between Main Street and Henderson Highway, when both a man and woman were hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police said both crashes remain under investigation and no charges have been laid.

Push to lower speed limits on Wellington Crescent
