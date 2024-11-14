Menu

Health

P.E.I. residents asked to look out for health records ‘carried off by strong winds’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Prince Edward Island's health authority is asking for the public's help in finding a small amount of paper health records that were "carried off by strong winds." Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Prince Edward Island’s health authority is asking for the public’s help in finding a some paper health records that were “carried off by strong winds.”

Health P.E.I. says a small number of inactive records were blown away yesterday in Charlottetown.

A news release says they may contain limited information about people who are now deceased.

A spokesperson for the health authority says the records were being transferred at the time they were lost.

The release says staff were able to retrieve most of the documents, but some blew away.

Anyone who finds the paperwork is asked to return it to the Health P.E.I.’s Charlottetown offices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

