P.E.I. residents asked to look out for health records ‘carried off by strong winds’

Prince Edward Island’s health authority is asking for the public’s help in finding a some paper health records that were “carried off by strong winds.”

Health P.E.I. says a small number of inactive records were blown away yesterday in Charlottetown.

A news release says they may contain limited information about people who are now deceased.

A spokesperson for the health authority says the records were being transferred at the time they were lost.

The release says staff were able to retrieve most of the documents, but some blew away.

Anyone who finds the paperwork is asked to return it to the Health P.E.I.’s Charlottetown offices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.