Counsellor charged with sexually assaulting youth in custody, Winnipeg cops say

A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple sexual offences after he was accused of exploiting a youth in custody while working as a juvenile counsellor.

Police said they arrested the 51-year-old suspect on Tuesday. He’s accused of sexually assaulting the incarcerated victim between 2022 and 2023, after providing her with extra canteen items at a Manitoba youth custody facility.

He faces charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18. Police said he was released on conditions prohibiting him from access to anyone under 18.