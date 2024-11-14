Alberta semi-truck driver fined for crash that blocked B.C. highway for hours

An Alberta semi-trailer driver has been fined following a crash that blocked Highway 1 east of Chilliwack during the morning rush hour last Friday.
An off-duty BC Highway Patrol officer helped provide key evidence leading to charges against the driver, Highway Patrol said in a release.
The investigation found that the Alberta-based semi-trailer lost control as it was descending a westbound curve on Nov. 8 at 5:50 a.m. near Annis Road in Chilliwack. The semi-trailer flipped over and came to rest with its power unit blocking the eastbound lanes and the trailer blocked the westbound lanes.
Get breaking National news
Police said a westbound car then hit the debris field but the driver was not injured.
The off-duty officer, who was the first police officer on the scene, was able to make it safe and guide his co-workers to the collision, Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the semi-trailer, a 28-year-old Alberta man, has now been issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention under Section 144(1)(a) of the Motor Vehicle Act.
The offence comes with a fine of $368 and six points against the driver’s licence.
- B.C. port lockout: Operations to resume Thursday, employer says
- ‘I assumed they were just some delinquent kids’: Unusual B.C. vandals caught on camera
- ‘Irresponsible’: Black bear in Whistler Village surrounded by people, TikTok video shows
- Man convicted in ‘egregious assault’ on Chinatown shopkeeper accused of probation breach
Comments