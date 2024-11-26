SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Nova Scotia election results: Live numbers from the 2024 vote

It’s voting day in Nova Scotia as people head to the polls to cast their ballots.

Live results will begin here at 8 p.m. AT when the polls close. Global News will also be carrying a live election special at that time.

Live updates and analysis can also be found online at globalnews.ca/halifax.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston called a snap election last month and is seeking a second mandate as premier.

Both of the province’s opposition leaders were critical of an early call they said broke the premier’s promise to adhere to a fixed election date.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has taken the party into its first provincial election since he became leader in 2022.

And Claudia Chender, leader of the Nova Scotia NDP, also led her first provincial campaign since taking the reins of the party in 2022.

See the graphic below for information on the popular vote.

You can keep an eye on the closest races below.

