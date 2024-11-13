Menu

Politics

‘Familiar and friendly’: Elections Nova Scotia initiative helps underserved voters cast ballots

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Elections Nova Scotia initiative helps more people cast ballots'
Elections Nova Scotia initiative helps more people cast ballots
Elections Nova Scotia is launching a new initiative to help more people cast their ballots in the upcoming provincial election. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
The North Grove in Dartmouth, N.S., was transformed into a destination for voters on Wednesday.

The community hosted the first supportive voting location under Elections Nova Scotia’s new IDEAS strategy.

“The voting itself is not different, but what is different is we’re partnering with our IDEAS community groups to offer a voting location in a place that is familiar and friendly to underserved voters,” said Elections Nova Scotia communications director Naomi Shelton.

Marley Price, the inclusion liaison officer with Elections Nova Scotia, says many barriers can impact a person’s ability to vote — including cultural, physical, and socio-economic reasons.

“Any of the challenges or barriers that a voter may feel disconnected from the electoral process,” said Price.

The new strategy will create voting locations that offer quieter spaces with shorter lines and more opportunities to ask questions.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

