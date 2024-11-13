‘Familiar and friendly’: Elections Nova Scotia initiative helps underserved voters cast ballots

See more sharing options

The North Grove in Dartmouth, N.S., was transformed into a destination for voters on Wednesday.

The community hosted the first supportive voting location under Elections Nova Scotia’s new IDEAS strategy.

“The voting itself is not different, but what is different is we’re partnering with our IDEAS community groups to offer a voting location in a place that is familiar and friendly to underserved voters,” said Elections Nova Scotia communications director Naomi Shelton.

Marley Price, the inclusion liaison officer with Elections Nova Scotia, says many barriers can impact a person’s ability to vote — including cultural, physical, and socio-economic reasons.

“Any of the challenges or barriers that a voter may feel disconnected from the electoral process,” said Price.

The new strategy will create voting locations that offer quieter spaces with shorter lines and more opportunities to ask questions.

