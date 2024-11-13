Investigation underway after Alberta Innovates hit by cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta Crown corporation says it recently experienced “network issues” after it was the target of a cyberattack.

Dwayne Brunner, a spokesman for Alberta Innovates, wouldn’t confirm when the issues began, but said an investigation is underway and all network problems have been resolved.

“Alberta Innovates recently experienced network issues, which we quickly resolved and have been investigating alongside cybersecurity experts,” Brunner said in an email.

“The incident involved unauthorized access to our network by a third party.”

The provincially funded organization provides grants and programming to entrepreneurs, researchers and industry to speed up technological innovation.

Brunner wouldn’t say if the attack exposed or compromised any personal or proprietary information, but said more information will become available as the agency’s investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“The privacy and security of the information we hold are our top priority, and we are working closely with cybersecurity experts, our employees, and our customers,” Brunner said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta Innovates, which has existed in some form for more than a century, reports to Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.

“We are aware of the incident and our cyber team is providing assistance to Alberta Innovates as needed,” said Glubish’s press secretary Jonathan Gauthier.

Last year a cyberattack on the Alberta Dental Service Corporation lead to the exposure of personal information for nearly 1.5 million Albertans.

2:13 Alberta Dental Service Corp. cyber security breach

The corporation was the government administrator of dental benefit programs for seniors and those with low-income health benefits.

Alberta Blue Cross took over as the dental benefit administrator this summer.