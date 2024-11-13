Menu

Canada

Ottawa school board investigating after Remembrance Day song choice sparks backlash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2024 2:28 pm
2 min read
An Ontario school board says it has launched an investigation after a song about peace associated with support for Gaza was featured in Remembrance Day ceremonies at an Ottawa high school, sparking backlash from some parents and politicians.

Several media reports have cited a letter the principal of Sir Robert Borden school sent to families, apologizing for the inclusion of a song that could be seen as politically charged and that “caused significant distress” to some.

The reports say the Arabic-language song, titled “Haza Salam,” was played during a slide show of Canadian soldiers and that some students and parents were upset about the music choice.

The song is used as a backdrop in many online videos showing destruction in the Gaza Strip and expressing support for Palestinians but the lyrics do not explicitly mention the conflict, according to accompanying translations.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board now says it is looking into the issue to ensure it’s addressed “appropriately and meaningfully.”

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it’s “deeply” concerned that a song related to the Gaza conflict was included in a tribute to Canadian veterans, while groups that advocate on behalf of Canadian Muslims and peace in the Middle East say the backlash shows Palestinian and Arabic expression is seen as inherently problematic.

“Including a song associated with one side of an ongoing foreign conflict – especially one currently contributing to division and tension in our communities – reflects poor judgment for a public-school setting,” the local Jewish Federation said in a statement.

MPP Lisa MacLeod, whose constituency office is located not far from Sir Robert Borden high school, has decried the use of the song in Remembrance Day ceremonies and suggested on social media that the principal should be fired.

The Muslim Advisory Council of Canada and the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East have condemned critics like MacLeod.

“The selective outrage and swift backlash reveal a troubling double standard that unfairly targets Palestinian and Arabic cultural expression, framing it as inherently controversial or politically charged,” Jamila Ewais of the CJPME Foundation’s anti-racism program said in a statement.

Ewais said the song’s title translates to “This is Peace” and its selection “does not equate to endorsing a political stance.”

MacLeod, however, has called it a “politically charged” move that was “done at the most populated Jewish school in Ottawa” in her social media posts.

The school board said in a statement Wednesday that it’s “committed to ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

