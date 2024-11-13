Menu

Crime

3 men arrested in B.C. with suspected link to Mexican drug cartels: RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
A look at some of the items seized during a major bust in Surrey where three men have been arrested. View image in full screen
A look at some of the items seized during a major bust in Surrey where three men have been arrested. RCMP Federal Policing Agency
RCMP say they have arrested three men in B.C. believed to be connected to Mexican drug cartels and involved in the importation of cocaine into Canada.

Federal policing investigators in the province say that on Sept. 23, they, along with the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant on a home in Surrey and arrested the three suspects.

During the warrant execution, investigators discovered the residence to be surrounded by compound fencing, steel gates and razor wires. The entry doors were fully covered by metal shutters, with the interior and exterior of the residence being equipped with video and audio monitoring systems, RCMP said in a release.

Investigators seized 23 firearms, which included 10 handguns, nine assault rifles, two shotguns, two hunting rifles, silencers and several thousand rounds of ammunition; illicit drugs, including multi-kilograms of fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine and a variety of other opioids; $15,000 in cash and law-enforcement issued apparel.

“This enforcement action was part of the RCMP Federal Policing program’s joint responsibility of protecting Canada’s border from transnational organized crime, and in this case preventing the importation of cocaine into Canada by organized crime groups associated to Mexican drug cartels,” Chief Supt. Stephen Lee, deputy regional commander for the RCMP Federal Policing Program in the Pacific Region, said in a statement.

RCMP said no charges have yet been laid in this case but numerous drug and weapons-related charges are being pursued.

For those who may be struggling with addiction, anyone can seek assistance through the BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service Line at 1-800-663-1441.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

