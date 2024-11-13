3 men arrested in B.C. with suspected link to Mexican drug cartels: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have arrested three men in B.C. believed to be connected to Mexican drug cartels and involved in the importation of cocaine into Canada.

Federal policing investigators in the province say that on Sept. 23, they, along with the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant on a home in Surrey and arrested the three suspects.

During the warrant execution, investigators discovered the residence to be surrounded by compound fencing, steel gates and razor wires. The entry doors were fully covered by metal shutters, with the interior and exterior of the residence being equipped with video and audio monitoring systems, RCMP said in a release.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators seized 23 firearms, which included 10 handguns, nine assault rifles, two shotguns, two hunting rifles, silencers and several thousand rounds of ammunition; illicit drugs, including multi-kilograms of fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine and a variety of other opioids; $15,000 in cash and law-enforcement issued apparel.

Story continues below advertisement

“This enforcement action was part of the RCMP Federal Policing program’s joint responsibility of protecting Canada’s border from transnational organized crime, and in this case preventing the importation of cocaine into Canada by organized crime groups associated to Mexican drug cartels,” Chief Supt. Stephen Lee, deputy regional commander for the RCMP Federal Policing Program in the Pacific Region, said in a statement.

0:46 Mexico pauses relations with U.S., Canadian embassies in judicial reform spat

RCMP said no charges have yet been laid in this case but numerous drug and weapons-related charges are being pursued.

For those who may be struggling with addiction, anyone can seek assistance through the BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service Line at 1-800-663-1441.