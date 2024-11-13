Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio

See more sharing options

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.

The Innovation portfolio will be headed up by newcomer Mike Moroz.

Its goal is to grow the province’s tech industry and modernize government services.

The other new members of the 19-member cabinet are Mintu Sandhu, who will be in charge of public services, and Nellie Kennedy as minster for Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism.

Among existing cabinet members, those in core portfolios remain unchanged.

Uzoma Asagwara is still deputy premier and health minister, while Adrien Sala continues to head up the Finance department and Matt Wiebe is in charge of Justice.