Politics

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced a cabinet shuffle Wednesday with three new members and an Innovation and New Technology department.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced a cabinet shuffle Wednesday with three new members and an Innovation and New Technology department. Kinew attends a media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.

The Innovation portfolio will be headed up by newcomer Mike Moroz.

Its goal is to grow the province’s tech industry and modernize government services.

The other new members of the 19-member cabinet are Mintu Sandhu, who will be in charge of public services, and Nellie Kennedy as minster for Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism.

Among existing cabinet members, those in core portfolios remain unchanged.

Uzoma Asagwara is still deputy premier and health minister, while Adrien Sala continues to head up the Finance department and Matt Wiebe is in charge of Justice.

Who makes up Manitoba’s new cabinet?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

