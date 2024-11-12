Menu

Sports

Team Carruthers begins search for new second after Derek Samagalski steps back

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2024 8:32 pm
1 min read
Manitoba-Carruthers third Reid Carruthers watches his shot while playing Team Manitoba-Dunstone during the playoffs at the Brier, in Regina, Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Manitoba-Carruthers third Reid Carruthers watches his shot while playing Team Manitoba-Dunstone during the playoffs at the Brier, in Regina, Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
Team Reid Carruthers has started the search for a new second after Derek Samagalski’s decision to step back from the Winnipeg-based rink.

Carruthers, vice Catlin Schneider, Samagalski and lead Connor Njegovan were in their first season together as a foursome. Schneider joined the team last spring after the departure of Brad Jacobs.

Samagalski, 40, made nine appearances at the national men’s championship and played with Carruthers for parts of 14 seasons. They won the first two editions (2022, ’23) of the PointsBet Invitational together and took the Champions Cup crown in 2016.

In a social media post on Tuesday that confirmed the news, Carruthers said Samagalski was a dedicated teammate and a great friend.

Currently ranked 12th in the world, Team Carruthers will return to the ice at the Red Deer Curling Classic starting Friday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

