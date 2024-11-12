New BC Green MLAs sworn in ahead of Conservatives, NDP

Send this page to someone via email

Two newly elected members of British Columbia’s Green Party will officially take their seats in the legislature following the first of three swearing-in ceremonies after last month’s provincial election.

The two Greens, lawyer Rob Botterell, representing Saanich North and the Islands, and geological engineer Jeremy Valeriote, of West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, who were elected on Oct. 19 in a tight election race, could play pivotal roles in the legislature where the NDP holds a slim one-seat majority.

3:20 B.C. Premier David Eby expected to announce cabinet soon

John Rustad’s BC Conservatives, who captured 44 seats in last month’s election, will be sworn in Tuesday evening in a second ceremony at the legislature.

Judicial recounts in two B.C. ridings last week confirmed Premier David Eby’s slim majority that gives the NDP 47 seats in the 93-seat legislature.

Eby and his New Democrat MLAs will be sworn in Wednesday at the legislature.

Eby, who will announce his new cabinet next week, is expected to recall the legislature in the coming days for a short fall sitting to elect a Speaker.

Botterell says the Greens and NDP continue to work on plans to co-operate in the legislature, but he wouldn’t provide details.

“We’re in discussions with the NDP and right now we’re putting together our plan for the next four years,” he said after his swearing-in. “I can’t really give you any hints yet.”

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau lost her bid for re-election in Victoria, but will stay on as the leader for now.

She attended the ceremony along with federal Green Leader Elizabeth May.

“It’s a very encouraging day. It means a lot,” said May. “To see Jeremy Valeriote be our foothold for the first time, first elected Green in B.C. who wasn’t from Vancouver Island, and in my own riding with Robert Botterell in Saanich North and the Islands, I’m extremely gratified.”