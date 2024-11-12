Winnipeg Jets continue record-breaking start to season with 6-3 win in New York

Send this page to someone via email

It’s almost like the Winnipeg Jets don’t know how to lose anymore.

The Jets went into Madison Square Garden and took down the New York Rangers 6-3 Wednesday night for their seventh win in a row and 15th in 16 games to start the season.

The Rangers nearly opened the scoring in the opening seconds but Chris Kreider rang a shot off the post from a dangerous spot in the Jets zone.

Moments later, Winnipeg made good on a great look to get on the board first.

After New York misplayed the puck in their own end it drifted to the point where Josh Morrissey got it and wired a hard pass to Mark Scheifele, who was open behind the Rangers’ defence. He gathered it and, in one motion, roofed it past Igor Shesterkin to make it 1-0 just 57 seconds in.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rangers drew level at the 13:07 mark of an entertaining opening period. Will Cuylle rimmed the puck around the boards in the Winnipeg end, landing on the stick of Braden Schneider at the far point. His shot on goal was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck but Cuylle banged in the rebound to draw level.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It stayed 1-1 into the second period before Winnipeg’s league-best power play got on the board.

Neal Pionk kept a loose puck in at the point and sent it toward the slot where Gabriel Vilardi made a fantastic hand-eye play to knock the puck out of the air before undressing K’Andre Miller, sending a pass to Nikolaj Ehlers before burying the return pass into an open net for a highlight reel marker at the 8:58 mark.

Winnipeg’s lead lasted less than four minutes. With the Rangers on a power play, Alexis Lafreniere beat Hellebuyck from the point, aided by a great screen by Kreider.

But just over three minutes later, the Jets wrestled control back in this topsy-turvy affair. Pionk sprung Connor on a 2-on-1 with Rasmus Kupari and Connor decided to keep the puck and fire it on goal, beating Shesterkin for his tenth goal of the season, restoring Winnipeg’s lead with 3:57 remaining in the second.

Winnipeg extended the lead just 68 seconds into the third when Dylan DeMelo sent a puck to the net that was deftly deflected by Scheifele past Shesterkin for his second of the night.

Story continues below advertisement

New York responded 32 seconds later when Kaapo Kaako jammed home a rebound to make it 4-3.

It stayed a one-goal game until the 13:08 mark as Vlad Namestnikov and Ehlers were sprung on a 2-on-1. Ehlers misfired on a one-timer off the rush but Namestnikov found the loose puck behind the net after the miss and tucked it into the net with Shesterkin way out of position on the opposite side.

New York tried to mount a comeback but whiffed on some good looks before Connor scored into an empty net with just under a minute to go to make it a 6-3 final.

Hellebuyck turned aside 34 saves to earn the win.

Winnipeg will look to pile onto their record-breaking start to the season Thursday night in Tampa Bay. The game starts just after 6 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB beginning at 4 p.m.