Saskatoon Public Library workers engage in 1-day strike action

Send this page to someone via email

Libraries around Saskatoon were closed Tuesday as workers from the CUPE 2669 union engaged in a one-day job action.

There were picket lines followed by a rally at Saskatoon city hall. The public library workers have been at the bargaining table with employers for the past few months and have failed to reach an agreement.

Workers voted to go on a one-day strike to demand safer workplaces and fairer wages.

“So far, those issues have not been adequately addressed. We voted down our tentative agreement back in October. And so now we’re on strike today. We don’t want to be out here. We’d much rather be back in the library serving our community,” said Paige Yellowlees, CUPE 2669 communications coordinator.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is pushing back on some of the claims made on Tuesday, saying in a statement, “SPL is deeply disappointed that, despite a constructive day of negotiations on Nov 7 and an offer presented over the weekend that directly addresses the union’s concerns, CUPE 2669 has chosen to strike, resulting in the closure of libraries.”

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE Saskatchewan president Kent Peterson says the proposed deal fell short of expectations.

“They’ve had enough of unsafe workplaces and violence at work. And so, they’re demanding more. And we need some action on a number of those files. And so, we’re hopeful that the employer will get serious and get back to the bargaining table and get a good deal for workers so that we can make better, safer libraries for everybody,” said Peterson.

While Peterson acknowledges city council’s role in library funding, he maintains it’s the responsibility of SPL to address worker concerns.

“The Saskatoon Public Library and the administrators. They’re the ones with the power to sit down right now, today with workers and get a good deal that works for everybody. And so that’s what we’re calling on them to do,” said Peterson.

While SPL says they remain committed to the collective bargaining process, CUPE maintains they’d like to see an agreement addressing both fair wages and workplace safety.

Libraries will be back open Wednesday.

— with files from Joshua Gwozdz, Global News