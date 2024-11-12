Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Economy

Proposed downtown arena a hot-button issue for Saskatoon voters

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 4:12 pm
2 min read
A design concept for the Saskatoon's downtown arena and event district project. View image in full screen
A design concept for the Saskatoon's downtown arena and event district project. Courtesy of City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon appears to be divided when it comes to the proposed downtown arena, but several city planners suggest there is a bright future if it goes ahead.

Many in Saskatoon feel the city should be focusing on other priorities. “I don’t think we have the money for it, so I think we should wait and get things under control with homelessness and that kind of stuff first,” said Christian Fuentes, Saskatoon resident.

Others, meanwhile, say the city needs an upgrade. “I think it’s a go-ahead, our old arena is pretty old and out there and we need to modernize our city,” said Todd Adams, Saskatoon resident.

Alan Wallace, Wallace Insights planning director, is a former Saskatoon city planner. He says it is important the city focuses on critical infrastructure, but we shouldn’t have to put one before the other.

“I worry that if we don’t have these kinds of amenities, (people) won’t be attracted to Saskatoon, and they certainly would not stay in Saskatoon if they did arrive here,” said Wallace.

Saskatoon has taken inspiration from other downtown arenas in Canada, like Rogers Place in Edmonton. Edmonton’s director of strategy and emerging economy, Brett Latchford, says that arena is a success story.

“If you’re moving to an urban area, you’re probably moving to an urban area because you want an urban lifestyle,” said Latchford, “and that includes having a high-quality, high-class entertainment district that you have access to on a regular basis.”

The difference is that Edmonton has an NHL team while Saskatoon does not. Latchford says a downtown arena can still thrive without that.

“We also have the Oil Kings as a tenant, so that’s the Junior-A team. And Saskatoon certainly has one of those,” said Latchford.

In August, a $1.2 billion dollar funding plan was approved, and now the future of the project lies in the hands of the incoming city council.

Saskatoon mayoral candidate Gordon Wyant addresses his platform for the city
