Canada

N.B. Premier Susan Holt says newly-elected government to draft carbon pricing plan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Liberals platform looks at how it will approach carbon pricing'
New Brunswick Liberals platform looks at how it will approach carbon pricing
After two weeks of Tory speculation over how the New Brunswick Liberals would approach carbon pricing, the newly-unveiled Liberal platform provides an answer – at least partially. Silas Brown reports – Oct 3, 2024
New Brunswick’s premier says her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa’s approval.

Susan Holt made the commitment in Fredericton during a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held today.

Trudeau says all provinces have the option of creating their own plan so long as it meets certain national standards.

The prime minister says former New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs had said his government would submit a plan, but that Higgs scrapped that idea.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

