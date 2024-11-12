N.B. Premier Susan Holt says newly-elected government to draft carbon pricing plan

New Brunswick’s premier says her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa’s approval.
Susan Holt made the commitment in Fredericton during a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held today.
Trudeau says all provinces have the option of creating their own plan so long as it meets certain national standards.
The prime minister says former New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs had said his government would submit a plan, but that Higgs scrapped that idea.
