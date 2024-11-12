Menu

Politics

RCMP questions Surrey Police Service’s readiness as clock ticks down on transition

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 9:18 pm
1 min read
RCMP questions Surrey Police Service’s readiness
The RCMP have questions about whether the Surrey Police Service is ready to take over in that city. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the RCMP say they are committed to the November 29th transition, but an internal memo raises concerns.
The Surrey Police Service is scheduled to become the police agency of jurisdiction in that city in just over two weeks.

As the clock ticks down, the RCMP are raising concerns about readiness for the Nov. 29 switchover in command structure. The SPS maintains it is prepared.

The RCMP’s concerns are laid out in an internal memo obtained by Global News.

Surrey Police Service says it’s ‘ready’ for Nov. 29 transition

Among other comments, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards says, “There is still significant work to be completed before November 29.”

He also states that, “Discussions remain as to how the RCMP will render its investigative services support in (District 3),” and adds that “no decisions have been made regarding current or future RCMP workspaces.”

Surrey Police Service spokesperson Ian MacDonald responded Tuesday, saying, “Definitively we are ready.”

“I can allay any fears. SPS is ready for the change of police jurisdiction. We are ready to assume command on Nov. 29.”

Surrey-Cloverdale Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko, who is a former RCMP officer, told Global News the city shouldn’t rush if it isn’t ready.

B.C. and Surrey sign deal to complete police transition
“If we need to extend the period of time for that to happen then that’s the responsible right thing to do for the men and women of the SPS, the RCMP and for the residents of Surrey,” she said.

The SPS says it’s not considering a postponement in the transfer of command.

“I have not heard any other date, I have not heard of extending the date. I have not heard of any delays,” MacDonald said.

By email the RCMP said it remained committed to supporting a safe and orderly transition of policing services on Nov. 29.

