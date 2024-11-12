RCMP questions Surrey Police Service’s readiness as clock ticks down on transition

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey Police Service is scheduled to become the police agency of jurisdiction in that city in just over two weeks.

As the clock ticks down, the RCMP are raising concerns about readiness for the Nov. 29 switchover in command structure. The SPS maintains it is prepared.

The RCMP’s concerns are laid out in an internal memo obtained by Global News.

2:03 Surrey Police Service says it’s ‘ready’ for Nov. 29 transition

Among other comments, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards says, “There is still significant work to be completed before November 29.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also states that, “Discussions remain as to how the RCMP will render its investigative services support in (District 3),” and adds that “no decisions have been made regarding current or future RCMP workspaces.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Surrey Police Service spokesperson Ian MacDonald responded Tuesday, saying, “Definitively we are ready.”

“I can allay any fears. SPS is ready for the change of police jurisdiction. We are ready to assume command on Nov. 29.”

Surrey-Cloverdale Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko, who is a former RCMP officer, told Global News the city shouldn’t rush if it isn’t ready.

5:08 B.C. and Surrey sign deal to complete police transition

“If we need to extend the period of time for that to happen then that’s the responsible right thing to do for the men and women of the SPS, the RCMP and for the residents of Surrey,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPS says it’s not considering a postponement in the transfer of command.

“I have not heard any other date, I have not heard of extending the date. I have not heard of any delays,” MacDonald said.

By email the RCMP said it remained committed to supporting a safe and orderly transition of policing services on Nov. 29.