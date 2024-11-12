Infant death in Ontario town sparks probe by police’s criminal unit

See more sharing options

South Simcoe Police are investigating the death of an infant after emergency personnel responded to a call late last week.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 8 police responded to a medical service call involving an infant at a residence on Algonquin Avenue in Innisfil.

Few details are known, but police are now investigating the incident as an infant death.

The scene has since been released and there is no risk to public safety, police say.

Police warn that the investigation is expected to be a lengthy process and no further further information will be provided at this time.

Police are encouraging people to respect the privacy of those involved given the “highly sensitive nature of the matter.”

Further details will be provided as it becomes available.