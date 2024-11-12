Weber, Datsyuk and Roenick among those enshrined as part of Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2024 class

Send this page to someone via email

Shea Weber and David Poile’s stories have been intertwined for more than two decades.

Poile drafted Weber when he was general manager of the Nashville Predators and eventually handed him the captaincy.

He also shipped the star defenceman out of town in a blockbuster trade.

Now both are members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Weber joined Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell as the 2024 inductees in the player category Monday. Poile and Colin Campbell entered as builders.

View image in full screen The 2024 inductee class to the Hockey Hall of Fame pose for a group photo with their HHOF member rings, from left, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Shea Weber, Jeremy Roenick, Pavel Datsyuk and Natalie Darwitz, in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

“There’s so much to be grateful for when playing this game,” Weber said during his speech. “And it’s not just the big moments, grinding out a playoff win or taking home Olympic gold. It’s in the small – seemingly routine – moments that matter the most.”

The 39-year-old from Sicamous, B.C., whose career ended prematurely because of a long list of injuries, has been unable to play since helping drag Montreal to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

Weber registered 589 points in 1,038 games with the Canadiens and Nashville Predators. He added 42 points in 97 playoff contests.

“My love for the game remains strong,” he said. “Even if my body didn’t hold up as long as I had hoped.”

Weber’s career trajectory changed in June 2016 when Poile traded him to the Canadiens for fellow blueliner P.K. Subban in a stunning one-for-one swap.

Weber thanked Montreal’s ownership, management and fans for giving him “a chance to play in the most passionate hockey city” he’s come across.

“I think I should be thanking David Poile for that, too,” Weber added with a wry smile as former teammates, including Carey Price, looked on from the audience.

Poile touched on his career wheeling and dealing across 41 years in the NHL as a GM, including the advice he received while working under Cliff Fletcher before moving into the big chair.

“He sat me down and bluntly told me, ‘David, if you are ever so lucky to become a general manager, you will know what it feels like to trade a player, uproot his family,'” Poile recalled. “Little could we have known at that time that I would go on to make the most trades ever in the history of the National Hockey League.

“But I always remembered Cliff’s message.”

The Toronto native started as an NHL executive with the Atlanta and Calgary Flames before becoming general manager of the Washington Capitals in 1982. Poile then joined the expansion Predators in 1997 to become GM, a position he held until retiring in 2023.

“I have poured my heart and soul into the game,” Poile said. “But hockey has given me and my family so much more.”

Datsyuk, 46, put up 918 points in 953 games with the Detroit Red Wings. He added 113 points in 157 playoff contests that included Stanley Cup victories in 2002 and 2008.

The Russian centre with majestic skill was also a four-time Lady Byng Trophy winner as the NHL’s most gentlemanly player and captured the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward on three occasions.

Datsyuk, who along with Weber was enshrined in his first year of eligibility, played five seasons in the KHL after leaving Detroit in 2016 and represented his country at five straight Olympics, capturing gold in 2018 and bronze in 2002.

“Being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame is a tremendous honour,” Datsyuk said. “(An) honour I couldn’t even dream of.”

Darwitz, 41, suited up for the United States at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympics, winning two silver medals and a bronze. The forward out of St. Paul, Minn., also competed at eight world championships, securing three gold medals.

Wendell, 43, twice represented the U.S. at the Winter Games, winning silver in 2002 and bronze in 2006. The forward from Brooklyn Park, Minn., grabbed six medals at the world championships and was the first American captain to capture tournament gold.

“The greatest thing about hockey was not winning championships or medals,” Wendell said. “But the people that I got to meet along the way.”

Campbell’s hockey life has included time as a player, coach and, for the last 25 years, a senior executive vice-president with the NHL. He helped spearhead the league’s centralized video review hub that’s now the standard across much of the North American sporting world.

The 71-year-old from Tillsonburg, Ont., also won the Stanley Cup in 1994 as an associate coach with the New York Rangers.

Roenick, 54, banked 1,216 points in 1,363 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. The colourful, Boston-born winger added 122 points (53 goals, 69 assists) in 154 playoff contests.

“I love this game,” said an emotional Roenick. “It’s been such a huge part of my life for most of my life.”

Roenick, who won silver at the 2002 Olympics, had to wait 12 years to get his hall call.

“Thank you for the fans all over the world,” he said. “I loved playing in front of you. I loved lifting you out of your seat. I loved having you yell at me and boo me.

“It was the greatest compliment you can ever have.”