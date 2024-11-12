Menu

Crime

Almost 2 dozen people arrested after exchange of gunfire in Toronto: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 8:16 am
1 min read
‘Fictional Gotham City’: Concerns about Toronto’s spate of violence in public places
Toronto police say almost two dozen people were arrested after an “exchange of gunfire” in the city’s downtown area on Monday night.

Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m. near Queen and Sudbury streets.

Following the gunfire, police said almost two dozen people were arrested and “many guns” were seized. Charges are still pending.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution but did not sustain any major injuries, police said.

There is no word on what led to the exchange of gunfire.

