Almost 2 years later, fire breaks out again in North Vancouver building

Tenants have been displaced after a high-rise fire in North Vancouver on Monday afternoon.
Flames could be seen shooting from the 18th floor in the International Plaza building on Marine Drive near Capilano Road.
The building was evacuated with residents waiting it out in the parking lot as crews from three separate departments fought the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but District of North Vancouver asst. fire chief Ryan Stewart said residents from the 17th and 18th floors are now out of their homes.
“From reports that are coming in, it sounds like one unit is having severe damage to it, there’s a little bit of spread from fire damage from that unit, and then what we’re looking at is extensive water damage,” he said.
Almost two years ago, another fire broke out in the same building.
Residents from 26 units on the first three floors were temporarily displaced and the cause of that fire was never determined.
