‘Lest we forget’: Winnipeg marks Remembrance Day

Every year on Nov. 11, Winnipeg stands still. The bustling city pauses, taking a collective breath to honour the generations of men and women who have answered the call to serve.

Remembrance Day in Winnipeg is a powerful testament to the city’s deep-rooted respect for its veterans and a reminder of the sacrifices made in times of both war and peace.

At the heart of the commemorations is the ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre. Thousands gather, their faces reflecting a shared history of service and sacrifice. The notes of the Last Post fill the hall, a stark reminder of the ultimate price paid.

“It’s our opportunity to do an act of remembrance for our fallen comrades,” says Lt. Col. Peter Sliwowski, commanding officer of the Winnipeg Rifles. “It means a lot to us because it helps us recentre the importance of our work and it helps us refocus on why we do this.”

This year’s commemorations carry special weight, marking the 10th anniversary of the end of Canada’s mission in Afghanistan, the 60th anniversary of peacekeeping operations in Cyprus and the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Beyond the Convention Centre, the Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regiment holds a service at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, drawing hundreds to pay their respects.

But Remembrance Day in Winnipeg is not just about ceremonies and symbols. It’s about the personal stories woven into the fabric of the city. It’s about recognizing the sacrifices of veterans and their families.

“There are so many people that have sacrificed,” Maj. Richard Desjardins of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles Association says. “Not just the soldiers that died but the families that let them go, that did without them.”

In Winnipeg, Remembrance Day is a powerful reminder of the city’s enduring commitment to honouring its veterans and preserving their legacy. It is a day for reflection, gratitude and a collective reaffirmation of the values of peace and freedom.

And in the words of Capt. Gabriel Boucher, who served as master of ceremonies at the Convention Centre, “To all veterans, we extend a simple yet profoundly heartfelt message: thank you.”