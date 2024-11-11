Menu

Canada

Crowds gather in Toronto to honour veterans, fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
100-year-old WWII veteran reflects on Remembrance Day
WATCH: 100-year-old WWII veteran reflects on Remembrance Day
Several hundred people gathered outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto to honour veterans and remember those who died fighting for their country.

Richard Rohmer, Canada’s oldest and most decorated general, says young Canadians need to learn about the military as a first step in building up the country’s forces for emerging threats.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
He says more should be done in Canada’s High Arctic to defend the area against Russia.

Rohmer, a former reconnaissance-fighter pilot, played a critical role in helping end the Second World War by taking out a key bridge in Holland that forced the Germans back.

The Remembrance Day ceremony took place by the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial that Rohmer helped establish.

The event included a 21-gun salute, wreath laying and speeches from Premier Doug Ford and Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

