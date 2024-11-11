Saskatoon sailor honours veterans from the Normandy Invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Remembrance Day is a very important day for many veterans across the country.

One Saskatoon sailor is marking the day by reminding people of the sacrifices made during the Second World War after being given the opportunity to see the beaches of Normandy and meet some of the living veterans.

“Being able to see the beaches where it was once a war zone, but it’s a very different environment today,” said Manjovan Singh Sangha, sailor first class.

Sangha is a proud member of Saskatoon’s HMCS Unicorn and was chosen to be part of Operation Distinction in June to commemorate the sacrifices made during the invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.

Sangha got to meet the veterans who had fought on the beach he was standing on – and he was shocked by their positivity.

“The veterans that were there, seeing their positive emotions and words that they had and seeing them in such a great mood after being in a place that was the biggest war invasion in potentially history. That was very motivating,” Sangha said.

“I really appreciate their words of wisdom, having to have gone through all of that and still have such a great and positive mindset was definitely very inspiring.”

Sangha added that Remembrance Day is a day to show respect and honour those who have fought and continue to fight for our country.

“It’s a day to give respects and honours to those. Sacrifice their lives for us, not only in the past, but those that are still fighting in conflict for our safety today, as well as even reservists that are taking time out of their life to, rather it be weeks or months, to help with military training and do those types of things,” Sangha said.

While Remembrance Day is only one day of the year, Sangha reminds people to remember to honour our military every day for the sacrifices they make.