Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon sailor honours veterans from the Normandy Invasion

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 12:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon sailor honours veterans from the Normandy Invasion'
Saskatoon sailor honours veterans from the Normandy Invasion
Remembrance Day is an important time to give thanks to the contributions made by our veterans. And a recent opportunity was made for one sailor based in saskatoon -- to stand on the very shores where Canadian soldiers made history 80 years ago -- and meet some of the veterans still here today. Destiny Meilleur has more on his journey.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Remembrance Day is a very important day for many veterans across the country.

One Saskatoon sailor is marking the day by reminding people of the sacrifices made during the Second World War after being given the opportunity to see the beaches of Normandy and meet some of the living veterans.

“Being able to see the beaches where it was once a war zone, but it’s a very different environment today,” said Manjovan Singh Sangha, sailor first class.

Sangha is a proud member of Saskatoon’s HMCS Unicorn and was chosen to be part of Operation Distinction in June to commemorate the sacrifices made during the invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sangha got to meet the veterans who had fought on the beach he was standing on – and he was shocked by their positivity.

Story continues below advertisement

“The veterans that were there, seeing their positive emotions and words that they had and seeing them in such a great mood after being in a place that was the biggest war invasion in potentially history. That was very motivating,” Sangha said.

“I really appreciate their words of wisdom, having to have gone through all of that and still have such a great and positive mindset was definitely very inspiring.”

Trending Now

Sangha added that Remembrance Day is a day to show respect and honour those who have fought and continue to fight for our country.

“It’s a day to give respects and honours to those. Sacrifice their lives for us, not only in the past, but those that are still fighting in conflict for our safety today, as well as even reservists that are taking time out of their life to, rather it be weeks or months, to help with military training and do those types of things,” Sangha said.

While Remembrance Day is only one day of the year, Sangha reminds people to remember to honour our military every day for the sacrifices they make.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices