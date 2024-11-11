Menu

Crime

Man killed in Ontario police shooting did not fire weapon: SIU

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Policing the police: What powers do civilian bodies have in Canada?
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a man who was shot by officers in Hamilton over the weekend.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Main Street West after a resident said they had been threatened by a man.

When officers reached the building, the SIU says they became involved with a suspect before two officers fired their guns at the man, and he was struck by a bullet.

Get daily National news

He was then transported to hospital where he died shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Initially on Saturday, the SIU reported that officers and the man had been involved in a gunfight and that an officer had been struck by  a bullet as well, but they later clarified that the man had not shot a gun.

The police watchdog says that an officer was hurt, and needed to be treated in hospital for minor injuries before being released.

The SIU says that a post-mortem is scheduled for Monday morning in Toronto.

The two officers who fired their weapons are now under investigation; two other officers have been identified as witnesses, the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

