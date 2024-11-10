Menu

Weather

Environment Canada warns of possible damage as ‘intense’ storm approaches B.C. coast

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Boats wash up on Vancouver beaches during storm
RELATED: The Canadian Coast Guard says at least eight boats washed up on the city's beaches during the last storm. Grace Ke has more on who's responsible for cleaning them up.
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an “intense” storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.

The weather agency has issued wind warnings for Haida Gwaii and parts of the coast, saying high winds topping 90 km/h could cause damage on east Vancouver Island and on the Sunshine Coast, but the gusts are expected to dwindle by Monday morning.

Officials issue wind warnings when there is a risk of significant damage, and today’s come a week after a tornado touched down near Sechelt, B.C., and brought down trees with wind speeds of 115 km/h.

Environment Canada says rainfall warnings are in effect for Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver, with up to 70 mm of rain expected in North and West Vancouver.

Both those communities experienced flooding last month during an atmospheric river event that hit B.C. on the weekend of the provincial election.

Special weather statements say Burnaby, Vancouver, Abbotsford in B.C.’s Fraser Valley and elsewhere will also see strong winds and heavy rains up to 35 mm or more into tomorrow afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Strong winds batter B.C.’s South Coast'
Strong winds batter B.C.’s South Coast
© 2024 The Canadian Press

