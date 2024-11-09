Longtime rivals to meet in West final as Blue Bombers host Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

Trevor Harris has a suggestion for CFL fans – buckle up for Saturday’s West Division final.

Saskatchewan’s veteran quarterback believes the Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are equally hungry and motivated for a victory.

“(The Blue Bombers have) been to the Grey Cup the last two times and they haven’t won it, so I think that their mind is they want to get back there and win it,” Harris said Friday. “And they can’t win the Grey Cup unless they win (Saturday).

“And, shoot, I think we’re about as hungry as you can get as a team. We’re about as locked in and focused as you can get, so I think if you don’t tune in (Saturday) and you’re a CFL fan, I think your pulse is gone. It’s going to be a heavyweight fight.”

Saturday’s contest between the Bombers (11-7) and ‘Riders (9-8) doesn’t have a runaway favourite, although Winnipeg will be buoyed by a fifth straight sellout crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan hosted the Bombers in mid-July and rang up a 19-9 victory, but Winnipeg clipped them 35-33 in Regina on Sept. 1 and 26-21 a week later at home.

10:01 RAW: Blue Bombers Brady Oliveira Interview – Oct. 31

Homegrown star running back Brady Oliveira will be key in Winnipeg’s game plan.

Up for the CFL’s most outstanding player and top Canadian awards this season, Oliveira led the league in rushing with 1,353 yards off 239 carries, including three touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 476 yards with one TD.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But playing Saskatchewan and its top run defence hasn’t provided many Oliveira highlights.

He only rushed for 49 yards in the first game, 42 in the second and 43 in the third.

“I’m going to continue to be who I’ve been every single game this entire season – consistent, physical and going out there and honouring my teammates,” Oliveira said.

Story continues below advertisement

If Winnipeg is forced to go to an air attack, Saskatchewan defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. is ready to help snatch away momentum.

He’s the West Division’s nominee for most outstanding defensive player. Milligan led the league with eight interceptions and added 10 pass knockdowns.

“Everybody knows the type of defence we are,” said Milligan, whose group led the league with a plus-26 turnover ratio.

“Getting the ball is one of our big things. We couldn’t do that the last time we played them and I think that played a big part in us losing that game.”

Saskatchewan’s run game counters with the duo of A.J. Ouellette and Ryquell Armstead.

Both teams have overcome stretches of losses and key injuries, but rebounded in time for the playoffs.

1:34 Saskatchewan Roughrider fans prepare for West Final away from home

Winnipeg opened the season with four straight losses and later enjoyed an eight-game win streak. The Blue Bombers won their regular-season finale to claim top spot in the division.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan went through a span that included six losses and one tie. However, the Roughriders won five of their past six games, including the West semifinal victory over the B.C. Lions.

“There’s a lot of value in that,” said Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace. “There was a point in our situation that I knew we had something special, just seeing how the guys were reacting.

“No finger pointing. Everybody just wanted to put their head down and find a way to find a way.”

If the Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan, they’ll join elite CFL company. Only three teams in league history have advanced to five consecutive Grey Cup games.

“It’s been a really special ride, for sure,” Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros said. “Historically speaking that’s really cool, but tomorrow is the focus.”

When Winnipeg defeated the Roughriders in both the 2019 and ’21 West finals, the club went on to capture a pair of national titles. The past two division final victories were against the B.C. Lions and were followed by Grey Cup losses.

“Staying at the top is always hard, because at the top you have a target on your back,” Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson said.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (9-8) at WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (11-7)

Story continues below advertisement

West Divison final

Saturday, Princess Auto Stadium

STINGY CREWS: The game features this season’s top two defences in yards allowed. Winnipeg allowed an average of 329 yards per game, 27 fewer than the Roughriders.

BEING HOME HELPS: The Bombers have won their last eight games at home against Saskatchewan, including the 2021 West final