Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s Pitchfork Market+Kitchen closes its doors

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 2:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Pitchfork Market+Kitchen closes its doors'
Saskatoon’s Pitchfork Market+Kitchen closes its doors
Shoppers arrived at Saskatoon's Pitchfork Market + Kitchen on Friday to find locked doors and a sign saying the grocery store had entered receivership and was no longer operating.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon grocer Pitchfork Market + Kitchen went into receivership on Friday looks to have closed its doors for the final time.

Some shoppers were surprised to see the doors to the market locked before the long weekend. A sign on the door read that, as of Nov. 8, the accounting firm MNP  would be acting as receiver for Pitchfork Market Limited Partnership and that the business is no longer operating.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The market’s Instagram page confirmed the closure and thanked the community for its support over the past three and a half years. The market’s website has already been shuttered.

Trending Now

This isn’t the first time the market has been in the news. The company had planned to expand to midtown plaza, but delays and a lease termination in 2023 ultimately cancelled the project.

Global news has reached out to MNP and Arbutus, Pitchfork’s partner company, for comment.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices