Saskatoon’s Pitchfork Market+Kitchen closes its doors

Saskatoon grocer Pitchfork Market + Kitchen went into receivership on Friday looks to have closed its doors for the final time.

Some shoppers were surprised to see the doors to the market locked before the long weekend. A sign on the door read that, as of Nov. 8, the accounting firm MNP would be acting as receiver for Pitchfork Market Limited Partnership and that the business is no longer operating.

The market’s Instagram page confirmed the closure and thanked the community for its support over the past three and a half years. The market’s website has already been shuttered.

This isn’t the first time the market has been in the news. The company had planned to expand to midtown plaza, but delays and a lease termination in 2023 ultimately cancelled the project.

Global news has reached out to MNP and Arbutus, Pitchfork’s partner company, for comment.