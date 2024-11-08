Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan NDP’s Beck holds first caucus meeting after election, outlines plans

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe names new cabinet with familiar faces in new roles'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe names new cabinet with familiar faces in new roles
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, fresh off a challenging election campaign, announced his new cabinet Thursday with some new faces around the table and many veterans in different portfolios.
Saskatchewan Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck says she wants to prove to residents her party is the government in waiting as she heads into the incoming legislative session.

Beck held her first caucus meeting with 27 members, nearly double than what she had before the Oct. 28 election but short of the 31 required to form a majority in the 61-seat legislature.

She says her priorities will be health care and cost-of-living issues.

Beck says people need affordability help right now and will press Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government to cut the gas tax and the provincial sales tax on children’s clothing and some grocery items.

Beck’s NDP is Saskatchewan’s largest Opposition in nearly two decades after sweeping Regina and winning all but one seat in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Party won 34 seats, retaining its hold on all of the rural ridings and smaller cities.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

