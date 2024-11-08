Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge reopens after damaged crane is stabilized

Send this page to someone via email

The Macdonald Bridge reopened early Friday morning after a damaged construction crane near the Dartmouth end of the bridge forced its closure the day before.

Crews had been working overnight to stabilize the crane, which will be removed.

A 6:30 a.m. news release from Halifax Regional Municipality said the onsite occupational health and safety (OHS) officer from the province’s Department of Labour had confirmed the crane was stable.

The area around Faulkner Street, Lyle Street, Windmill Road and Wyse Road remains closed, however. An area of Dawson Street was reopened overnight and residents were allowed to return home in that area.

About 20 people from 12 homes remain evacuated from the area and the Canadian Red Cross has organized temporary accommodations.

The bridge was initially shut down to vehicles and pedestrians just before Thursday’s afternoon rush hour, causing traffic congestion throughout the municipality. Police also reported “several” collisions on Highway 102 at Kearney Lake Road during the supper hour.

