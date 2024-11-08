Menu

Canada

Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge reopens after damaged crane is stabilized

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 9:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 8'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 8
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
The Macdonald Bridge reopened early Friday morning after a damaged construction crane near the Dartmouth end of the bridge forced its closure the day before.

Crews had been working overnight to stabilize the crane, which will be removed.

A 6:30 a.m. news release from Halifax Regional Municipality said the onsite occupational health and safety (OHS) officer from the province’s Department of Labour had confirmed the crane was stable.

The area around Faulkner Street, Lyle Street, Windmill Road and Wyse Road remains closed, however. An area of Dawson Street was reopened overnight and residents were allowed to return home in that area.

About 20 people from 12 homes remain evacuated from the area and the Canadian Red Cross has organized temporary accommodations.

The bridge was initially shut down to vehicles and pedestrians just before Thursday’s afternoon rush hour, causing traffic congestion throughout the municipality. Police also reported “several” collisions on Highway 102 at Kearney Lake Road during the supper hour.

Click to play video: 'First responders say congestion making it hard to navigate Halifax'
First responders say congestion making it hard to navigate Halifax
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

