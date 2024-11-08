Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tracker honoured for decades of search and recovery work in northern Manitoba

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 9:01 am
2 min read
Wilson Moore is honoured for his life's dedication to search and recovery volunteer work in northern Manitoba. Sgt. Andrew I'Anson (left) and S/Cst. Ryan Wrightson presented him with $1000 worth of new search equipment earlier this week. View image in full screen
Wilson Moore is honoured for his life's dedication to search and recovery volunteer work in northern Manitoba. Sgt. Andrew I'Anson (left) and S/Cst. Ryan Wrightson presented him with $1000 worth of new search equipment earlier this week. submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wilson Moore is the man police call when they need help.

The Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation man has spent well over 40 years in the bush and on the water searching for missing people — and with great success. Too many to count over the years but Moore says there have only been “two or three” he hasn’t found, either alive or not.

He doesn’t call them ‘missing people’ — he refers to everyone he’s ever searched for as “loved ones.”

His father, Jack Moore, was a tracker and he grew up helping him do this work as a child.

But on Nov. 23, 1983, it became his life’s work.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We lost my identical twin brother that day and there was hardly anyone to look for him,” Moore says.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a very hard thing to be the one to find your own brother. That day, I decided to do this work so no one will ever go through what I did.”

Ever since, any community that asks for help, he helps.

Moore says his employer always gives him the time off but he searches for free. It’s an even split between finding missing loved ones alive and recovering their remains.

One of the more memorable searches was near Thompson when Moore was tracking through the bush in search of a missing woman. They never found her.

Trending Now

“We found a man alive who’d been missing for 31 days,” Moore recalls. “And another man hanging in a tree who had never been reported missing.”

That man was eventually identified and his remains were returned to his community for proper burial.

The RCMP have honoured Moore for his lifetime dedication to bringing loved ones home, searching anywhere in the north, in any weather.

“Mr. Wilson Moore has helped the RCMP on numerous occasions with both ground and water searches. He knows the waterways better than anyone, and is always willing to help when we ask,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

In appreciation, he was presented with new search equipment, including paddles, rope, life-jackets, a first aid kit, a flashlight, a compass and a baler.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House, is 850 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices