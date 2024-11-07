Moose Jaw residents sound off on election topics ahead of Nov. 13 vote

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Municipal elections are gearing up in cities around Saskatchewan and in Moose Jaw, residents are sounding off on the issues that matter most to them.

Global News’ Sarah Jones spoke to residents about their top concerns ahead of the election — including increased taxes, road conditions and infrastructure upgrades.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The election for the city’s mayor and councilors is set for Nov. 13.

Check out the video at the top for more on the election campaign and who is running.