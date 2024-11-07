Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw residents sound off on election topics ahead of Nov. 13 vote

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 6:58 pm
WATCH: Municipal elections are gearing up in cities around Saskatchewan and in Moose Jaw, residents are sounding off on the issues that matter most to them.
Municipal elections are gearing up in cities around Saskatchewan and in Moose Jaw, residents are sounding off on the issues that matter most to them.

Global News’ Sarah Jones spoke to residents about their top concerns ahead of the election — including increased taxes, road conditions and infrastructure upgrades.

The election for the city’s mayor and councilors is set for Nov. 13.

Check out the video at the top for more on the election campaign and who is running.

