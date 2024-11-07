University of Guelph’s president is resigning

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph will begin the search for a new president and vice-chancellor.

Charlotte Yates announced that she is resigning effective Thursday, Nov. 7.

“The decision to leave my role as president of the University of Guelph is a difficult one,” said Yates in a statement.

“I have loved my time here and been proud to serve as the first woman president of this great institution.”

No reason was given as to why Yates is leaving her position right away. She did hint that the pandemic and the years following played a role in her decision to retire.

“After a tumultuous last five years… it is time for me to step aside for someone else to take the helm,” she said.

Yates started her tenure at the University of Guelph in 2015 as provost and vice-president of academics. She was appointed to the role of president and vice-chancellor in 2021.

In a news release, Yates was instrumental in expanding the veterinary school, securing government funding for the OMAFRA partnership, improving the University’s reputation in engineering and cybersecurity, and enabling the future expansion of the Lang School of Business and Economics, and the success of the Wood Centre for Business and Student Enterprise.

She was also able to fundraise more than $150 million to strengthen the institution’s future.

“Under her guidance, we have achieved remarkable milestones and fostered a community of inclusivity and academic excellence,” said Nancy Brown Andison, chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Rene Van Acker has been installed as the interim president and vice-chancellor until a successor is found.