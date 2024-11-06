Restaurant owners fear dine-and-dash on the rise: ‘They knew what they were doing’

Send this page to someone via email

Several Calgary restaurants owners are feeling frustrated and concerned lately after experiencing several recent dine-and-dashes.

Regal Beagle owner Toiny Farr said on Monday, two customers walked into the MacLeod area pub at around 4 p.m., when they sat at one of the tables and racked up a $123 tab.

“They order excessive amounts of food, excessive amounts of drinks, different kinds of drinks — it’s not your typical tab because they know what they’re gonna do ultimately, so they’re just sorta having a free-for-all,“ Farr said.

Farr said when it came time to pay, the two skipped out.

What’s she most frustrated about — this has been a recent trend and it’s happening at least once a week, costing thousands.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s come to the point now that we have to consider taking collateral — credit card and ID, something to prevent this from happening, “ Farr said.

Story continues below advertisement

Walking out without paying is something happening at other establishments across the city.

The Pig and Whistle told Global News they had a couple walk out on a $130 bill on Oct. 27, while the Side Street Pub & Grill said it lost $160 on a dine-and-dash the next day.

They claim the back-to-back incidents involve the same people.

“Sometimes, it’s not the money,” says Shupenia. “It’s how they planned it: preyed on our server and waited for the right moment to hit and run, I guess.”

Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada vice president for Western Canada, doesn’t believe there is a huge trend when it comes to dine and dashes, however he said currently restaurants across the country are reporting increasing numbers in vandalism and crime.

He adds unfortunately, with full-service environments like dine-in restaurants, “there’s not a lot you can do” when it comes to the dine and dash.

“I don’t think a lot of our owners and managers will be telling their staff to do anything. If they leave, they leave — it’s the cost of doing business.

“Other than having security around, there’s really very little you can do about the dine-and-dash.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Other than having security around, there's really very little you can do about the dine-and-dash."

Shupenia said photos of the two suspected to have dined and dashed at the Side Street Grill & Pub and the Pig and Whistle are all over social media and have been shared multiple times.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we do catch them — and we will catch you — we can all press charges together and end this,” Shupenia said.