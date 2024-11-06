Restaurant owners fear dine-and-dash on the rise: ‘They knew what they were doing’

Several Calgary restaurants owners are feeling frustrated and concerned lately after experiencing several recent dine-and-dashes.
Regal Beagle owner Toiny Farr said on Monday, two customers walked into the MacLeod area pub at around 4 p.m., when they sat at one of the tables and racked up a $123 tab.
“They order excessive amounts of food, excessive amounts of drinks, different kinds of drinks — it’s not your typical tab because they know what they’re gonna do ultimately, so they’re just sorta having a free-for-all,“ Farr said.
Farr said when it came time to pay, the two skipped out.
What’s she most frustrated about — this has been a recent trend and it’s happening at least once a week, costing thousands.
“It’s come to the point now that we have to consider taking collateral — credit card and ID, something to prevent this from happening, “ Farr said.
Walking out without paying is something happening at other establishments across the city.
The Pig and Whistle told Global News they had a couple walk out on a $130 bill on Oct. 27, while the Side Street Pub & Grill said it lost $160 on a dine-and-dash the next day.
They claim the back-to-back incidents involve the same people.
“Sometimes, it’s not the money,” says Shupenia. “It’s how they planned it: preyed on our server and waited for the right moment to hit and run, I guess.”
Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada vice president for Western Canada, doesn’t believe there is a huge trend when it comes to dine and dashes, however he said currently restaurants across the country are reporting increasing numbers in vandalism and crime.
He adds unfortunately, with full-service environments like dine-in restaurants, “there’s not a lot you can do” when it comes to the dine and dash.
“I don’t think a lot of our owners and managers will be telling their staff to do anything. If they leave, they leave — it’s the cost of doing business.
“Other than having security around, there’s really very little you can do about the dine-and-dash.”
Shupenia said photos of the two suspected to have dined and dashed at the Side Street Grill & Pub and the Pig and Whistle are all over social media and have been shared multiple times.
“When we do catch them — and we will catch you — we can all press charges together and end this,” Shupenia said.
