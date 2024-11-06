Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Paramedics rush patients to hospital after fire in Toronto residential building

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
Toronto fire on the scene of a fire on Wilson Avenue on Nov. 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Toronto fire on the scene of a fire on Wilson Avenue on Nov. 6, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and others have also been cared for by paramedics after a two-alarm fire in north Toronto.

Firefighters were called to an address on Wilson Avenue before 1 p.m. on Wednesday after flames and heavy smoke were seen emanating from the building.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire was knocked down by crews, Toronto fire said, and patients were tended to by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken two adults to hospital, one in serious, life-threatening condition. The second patient’s condition was unknown.

Trending Now

After 3 p.m., Toronto fire said the blaze was under control and crews were working to restore services in the building.

“Multiple patients were transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedics,” the agency said in a social media post. “Crews will remain on scene.”

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices