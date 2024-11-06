Paramedics rush patients to hospital after fire in Toronto residential building

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and others have also been cared for by paramedics after a two-alarm fire in north Toronto.

Firefighters were called to an address on Wilson Avenue before 1 p.m. on Wednesday after flames and heavy smoke were seen emanating from the building.

The fire was knocked down by crews, Toronto fire said, and patients were tended to by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken two adults to hospital, one in serious, life-threatening condition. The second patient’s condition was unknown.

After 3 p.m., Toronto fire said the blaze was under control and crews were working to restore services in the building.

“Multiple patients were transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedics,” the agency said in a social media post. “Crews will remain on scene.”