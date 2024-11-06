B.C.’s new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s new cabinet is set to be sworn in on Nov. 18, one month after the provincial election that gave Premier David Eby’s NDP the slimmest of majorities, pending recounts.

A statement from Eby’s office says the swearing-in dates of cabinet and members of the legislature have been set based on the judicial recounts in three ridings and reporting information from Elections BC.

Eby says the judicial recounts taking place Thursday and Friday will ensure every vote is counted.

After those recounts, he says B.C. residents want to see “urgent action” on priorities including affordability and housing, health care, and building a strong economy.

Eby says the first step is swearing in the new cabinet at a ceremony in Victoria, where he will present his recommendations to Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

The statement says a transition team co-chaired by Eby’s special counsel on Indigenous reconciliation, Doug White, and Shannon Salter, the premier’s deputy minister and head of the public service, will make recommendations about selection of ministers and the formation of ministries in the new government.

Newly elected members of the legislature are set to be sworn in and formally invited to take their seats before cabinet’s swearing in, it says.

The Opposition caucus and BC Green Party MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on Nov. 12., while government caucus MLAs will be sworn in the next day.