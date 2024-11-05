Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Construction on water tunnel beneath Stanley Park to kick off this month

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 7:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Construction on new tunnel in Stanley Park approved'
Construction on new tunnel in Stanley Park approved
WATCH: Metro Vancouver Regional District is going ahead with plans to construct a new water supply tunnel in Stanley Park, replacing the existing one built in the 1930s. As Travis Prasad reports, West End residents have a lot of concerns. – Jul 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction is set to begin on a controversial infrastructure project some residents of Vancouver’s West End have been dreading.

Metro Vancouver announced its timeline Tuesday for construction on the new Stanley Park water supply tunnel. Work is slated to begin in mid-November.

The 1.4-kilometre tunnel will replace an existing water main from the North Shore that was built in the 1930s.

“It’s extremely important that we make this upgrade,” Metro Vancouver Board Chair Mike Hurley said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Stanely Park neighbours worried about huge water tunnel project'
Stanely Park neighbours worried about huge water tunnel project

“This work is also part of Metro Vancouver’s push to ensure our drinking water infrastructure can better withstand strong earthquakes and accommodate future population growth.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Work involves digging three vertical shafts in Stanley Park, one near Burrard Inlet, one in the middle of the park and one at Chilco Street in the West End.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s that third tunnel that worries some residents, who say a steady parade of dump trucks and other heavy equipment will disrupt the quiet in their neighbourhood and threaten local businesses.

Metro Vancouver is hosting an open house for local residents to meet the project team and ask questions at King George Secondary School on Nov. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Construction on the $495 million project is expected to last through 2029.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices