Saskatchewan sees divided views over Housing Accelerator Fund

With the civic election just over a week away, the controversy surrounding the Housing Accelerator Fund is intensifying in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities.

In February 2024, Saskatoon and Regina signed the Housing Accelerator Fund agreement with the federal government, committing millions of dollars to expedite housing development in both cities.

Bob Patrick, Chair of the Regional and Urban Planning Program at the University of Saskatchewan, supports the city’s plans.

“Could it have been more strategic and more targeted for certain properties and certain neighbourhoods? Possibly,” said Patrick. “But I think the first and best designation would be along the transit routes, and that’s what the city has moved forward on.”

Saskatoon’s plan includes increasing density by adding new four-storey multi-family dwellings to existing neighbourhoods, and Regina is pursuing a similar approach.

However, this plan has faced opposition from some residents and mayoral candidates.

One Regina resident, Paul Vogelsang, expressed concerns about the potential construction of three six-plexes in his neighbourhood. He worries about more than just losing his view.

“The more units you can fit on a single property will drive higher profits, it’ll drive higher equity,” said Paul Vogelsang. “And I believe that developers will understand that, and that’ll continue to put upward pressure on the housing market price-wise.”

Patrick said he understands the concerns but argues that increasing density can also be beneficial.

“I think if you look at cities that have embraced density in their core areas, in many cases, it’s improved those neighbourhoods,” said Patrick. “And it’s brought forward higher densities, which means better opportunities for grocery stores and better opportunities for retail.”

However, these discussions may soon become irrelevant due to a new pledge from the federal Conservative party. Pierre Poilievre stated that if elected, he would eliminate the fund entirely and instead use the money to cut GST on new homes under $1 million.