Surrey greenlights 8 companies to open 12 cannabis stores

Six years after the legalization of cannabis, British Columbia’s second-largest city is on the verge of seeing its first recreational pot shops.
Surrey city councillors voted Monday night to approve a dozen cannabis stores, to be operated by eight businesses.
The retail outlets will be required to operate under a framework council approved last spring, which bans them from within 200 metres of schools, community centres and other cannabis businesses.
Thirty-one applications were submitted to council, which a staff review narrowed down to the eight approved operators. Those who got the green light will now need to obtain rezoning permits, business licences and provincial licensing before they can open their doors.
The Surrey Board of Trade applauded the city’s move.
Get daily National news
“By enabling a regulated and responsible cannabis retail industry, Surrey is opening doors for economic growth, job creation, and revenue diversification, while enhancing consumer safety through a regulated market,” interim spokesperson Jasroop Gosal said in a media release.
“This decision is a significant milestone in building a balanced local economy that can meet the diverse needs of our community.”
Surrey’s cannabis framework allows for up to 12 retail stories, with a maximum of two in each of its six communities.
Comments