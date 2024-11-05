Winnipeg man arrested after afternoon carjacking, police say

See more sharing options

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after his arrest Monday in connection with a carjacking, police say.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Watt Street just before 1:30 p.m., where they found a 22-year-old victim who told police he had been delivering a parcel nearby when he was attacked with bear spray and robbed of his vehicle.

A short time after the incident, police were alerted by several people to a car driving erratically in the area, which matched the description of the stolen vehicle. Officers tracked the car down to a Bowman Avenue back lane and took a man into custody after a short foot chase.

The suspect faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.