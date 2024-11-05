Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after afternoon carjacking, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police seek suspects after woman carjacked outside church'
Police seek suspects after woman carjacked outside church
RELATED: Police are looking for three suspects after a carjacking outside a Winnipeg church.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after his arrest Monday in connection with a carjacking, police say.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Watt Street just before 1:30 p.m., where they found a 22-year-old victim who told police he had been delivering a parcel nearby when he was attacked with bear spray and robbed of his vehicle.

A short time after the incident, police were alerted by several people to a car driving erratically in the area, which matched the description of the stolen vehicle. Officers tracked the car down to a Bowman Avenue back lane and took a man into custody after a short foot chase.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Search for suspect continues after carjacking downtown'
Search for suspect continues after carjacking downtown
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices