Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Property taxes going up in Calgary, but city says it has limited the increase

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary city council debates budget changes including tax rate'
Calgary city council debates budget changes including tax rate
WATCH: Calgary city councillors are preparing to debate changes to the city budget that could affect property taxes. While some at city hall expected rates to rise further, administrators appear to have found funds to keep any increases minimal. Michael King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgarians won’t be facing another hike in property taxes next year after the city announced Tuesday that it has found ways to hold the line on a 3.6 per cent increase.

In a news release announcing next year’s budget adjustments, the city says the increase means the owner of a typical single residential property, assessed at a value of $700,000, will pay an additional $8.37 in property tax for an annual municipal tax bill of $2,665.

The same homeowner, who uses an average amount of water (90 bathtubs full), will also $5.09 more in water, waste and recycling fees per month.

The city says the owner of a condo assessed at $360,000 will  pay an average $1,370. in property tax in 2025.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Property taxes on some downtown office buildings will decrease by 1.6 percent, while other non-residential property taxes will see an increase of between 0.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In September, city administrators proposed a 4.5 per cent increase, which put them at odds with council members who wanted to hold the line on a 3.6 per cent hike.

But the city’s acting Chief Financial Officer, Les Tochor, says administration was able to identify additional investment income to allow it to limit the tax hike to the lower amount.

The city says the changes made will also allow it to invest more in the four priority areas that Calgarians have identified — infrastructure, housing, public safety and transit — because “Calgarians have been clear that what matters most to them.”

Despite the increase, the city claims Calgary’s property taxes have increased at a slower rate than many other major Canadian cities such a Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver and that the average taxes paid by Calgarians are significantly less than those in other cities.

The city of Calgary claims municipal property taxes have increased at a slower rate than many other major Canadian cities. View image in full screen
The city of Calgary claims its municipal property taxes have increased at a slower rate than many other major Canadian cities. City of Calgary

More information on the 2025 budget adjustments is available on the city website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices