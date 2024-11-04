Winnipeg Goldeyes sign pitcher Landen Bourassa

Send this page to someone via email

Their season has only been over for a little over a month, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes have already started formulating next year’s roster.

The Fish signed starting pitcher Landen Bourassa on Monday to return for a fifth season with the club.

Bourassa had an 8-7 record in 20 starts last season. He had a 4.01 earned run average in 119 innings of work.

“We’re obviously thrilled that Landen will be back with us for 2025,” said Goldeyes’ manager Logan Watkins in a media release. “He was a big part of the best pitching staff in the league last season, and I expect him to build off that. His consistent approach to pitching is invaluable and I hope Goldeyes fans are as excited as I am.”

The 28-year-old Alberta product is currently tied for fourth place for games started in Goldeyes franchise history with 59 career starts.

Bourassa is spending his winter playing for the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League.